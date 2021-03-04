Reserve Your Spot For Patti Murin's Masterclass Today!

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that the next artist taking part in our Masterclass series is FROZEN's Patti Murin!

The class will take place Sunday, March 21st at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Eight slots are available to sing for Patti and get feedback. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Patti, or perform for her, but may submit questions.

Slots to participate are limited and $75 each. Tickets to observe the class are $25.

Using her trademark positivity, Patti can guarantee a creative and inspiring session as she guides you through how to tell the story of your song.

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," and recurring roles on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) , and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

Looking for one on one classes?

Working on a new song? Want to perfect your audition for an upcoming show? Want to learn from some of Broadway's best? BroadwayWorld's Stage Door is here to help!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for our new range of one on one virtual classes.

Learn more here!

,