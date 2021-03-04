VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Uninvited'

Jagged Little Pill has provided a never-before-seen look behind the scenes at the song Uninvited, featuring choreography from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The scene deals with the drug addition of the character Mary Jane Healy, played by Elizabeth Stanley, and how she battles with her demons, which are personified in the choreography.

The video goes behind the scenes with footage from rehearsals, as well as the show itself.

Check it out below!

An overdose, a duet, and a dance with an inner demon. Experience a never-before-seen look at @cherkaouilarbi's haunting, surrendering choreography for "Uninvited" from #JaggedLittleBroadway, which debuted today on @rollingstone. https://t.co/v9k6vLLMkI pic.twitter.com/L1ZwwInQx4 - Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) March 4, 2021

Inspired by the iconic, Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage the story of one suburban family whose lives collide with some of the most burning issues of today.



Through the power of Morissette's music and gripping performances, this musical explores what it means to be human; compassion, empathy, strength, and resilience. With explosive choreography and the raw power of an onstage band, Jagged Little Pill creates a spellbinding experience that lifts audience from moments of quiet, tender intimacy to pure rock 'n' roll release. The result is an electric, fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America and an urgent call for us to come together even as the world pushes us apart.