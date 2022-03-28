Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Ariana DeBose Wins Oscar For WEST SIDE STORY, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose

Today's top stories include our coverage of last night's Oscars! Big winners for the night included Broadway's own Ariana DeBose, who took home the award for her performance in West Side Story! Plus, watch the performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto, and more!

Oscars

Find Out Who Won at the 94th Academy Award Winners - All the Winners!

by Michael Major

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer, the 94th Oscars featured appearances by Liza Minnelli, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Rachel Zegler, and more.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose Wins Academy Award for WEST SIDE STORY

by Michael Major

In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. Rita Moreno won an Oscar for the role for the original film in 1961.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ENCANTO Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars

by Michael Major

The cast of Encanto took to the stage at the Oscars to perform the film's viral hit single, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno.' The performance featured Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, and Carolina Gaitan, plus special appearances by Luis Fonsi, Becky G, and Megan Thee Stallion. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose's Oscar Acceptance Speech

by Michael Major

Ariana DeBose has won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance. Watch the complete acceptance speech now!. (more...)

More Top Stories

Photos: Beanie Feldstein & Company Take First Bows in FUNNY GIRL

by Bruce Glikas

She has arrived! Just yesterday, FUNNY GIRL began Broadway previews, on the 58th Anniversary of the Opening Night of the original production, at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd Street). . (more...)

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 6 | Acceptance

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's final episode: Claire finally surrenders to her role as an Aging Ingénue ... and as a carpool mom. Starring Sara Jean Ford, and her daughter and her daughter's friends.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Miss the Oscars After Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced on Twitter that he will no longer be attending tonight's Oscars after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda, who is nominated in the Best Original Song category for the film Encanto, revealed that he and his kids tested negative, but out of caution, he will be skipping the ceremony.. (more...)

VIDEO: MJ Stars Walter Russell III & Christian Wilson are On the Rise!

by Candace Cordelia

Eight times per week at the Neil Simon Theatre, the company of MJ the musical is bringing crowds to their feet. Two of the show's young actors are certainly starting something, splitting the role of 'Little Michael'- Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

3/29: Previews begin for How I Learned to Drive, Macbeth, Mr. Saturday Night, and The Little Prince!

4/1: Previews begin for for colored girls... and The Skin of Our Teeth!

4/2: Previews begin for The Minutes!

