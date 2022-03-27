VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose's Oscar Acceptance Speech

Ariana DeBose has won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

Watch DeBose's acceptance speech below!

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes and you see a queer, openly-queer woman of color. An afro-latina who found her strength in life through art and that's what I believe we're here to celebrate."

In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.