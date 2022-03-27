Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Miss the Oscars After Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced on Twitter that he will no longer be attending tonight's Oscars after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Miranda, who is nominated in the Best Original Song category for the film Encanto, revealed that he and his kids tested negative, but out of caution, he will be skipping the ceremony.

Read his tweet below:

Made it to Hollywood...

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

If Miranda wins the Oscar tonight, he will complete the EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

In addition to Miranda's nomination, Encanto is also nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. The film's record-breaking song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is set to be performed during the ceremony.

Plus, Miranda's directorial debut, tick, tick...BOOM!, has been nominated for two awards, including Best Film Editing, and Andrew Garfield for Best Actor.