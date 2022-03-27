Ariana DeBose Wins Academy Award for WEST SIDE STORY

Ariana DeBose has won the Academy Award for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

The role of "Anita" now joins "Vito Corleone" and "the Joker" as the only characters to earn acting trophies for two different performers in Oscars history. Rita Moreno won an Oscar for the role for the original film in 1961.

In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.