Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Did you hear? BroadwayWorld is celebrating turning 20 this year! The site will celebrate our 20th anniversary with an exciting lineup of award-winning legends and rising stars at its 20th Anniversary Concert. The concert, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on May 21. The lineup includes Michael Arden, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Deborah Cox, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Elease Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Howard McGillin, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Michael Urie and Jessica Vosk. Learn more about the show and how you can attend below!

Last night, A Doll's House officially opened, starring Jessica Chastain. You can read all of the reviews, and check out photos from the show below!

Plus, Billy Porter has announced that he will kick off a tour next month! The 'BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1' will hit 25 U.S. cities. Check out the full list of tour dates below!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Doll's House Reviews

Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain

by Review Roundups

A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, read reviews for this modern new take on Ibsen's classic!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Billy Porter Will Embark on the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 Beginning Next Month

by Stephi Wild

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will embark on the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, kicking off next month. . (more...)

Lineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld will celebrate our 20th anniversary with an exciting lineup of award-winning legends and rising stars at its 20th Anniversary Concert. Check out the line-up and get tickets today!. (more...)

SINATRA THE MUSICAL Will Premiere This Year At Birmingham Rep Theatre, Directed by Kathleen Marshall

by Stephi Wild

Sinatra The Musical, a brand new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon Frank Sinatra, will make its world premiere this year at Birmingham Rep! Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer best known for his performance as Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87. . (more...)

Video: Watch 'Grease Is the Word' From the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Prequel Series

by Michael Major

"Grease Is the Word" is a modern take on the iconic song "Grease," which was written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli and served as the opening track of the 1978 classic musical film. "Grease Is the Word" will be featured alongside 30 original songs in season one of GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES. Watch the new music video now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway

by Show Highlights

We have you first look at Jessica Chastain and the cast of A Doll's House on Broadway. Check out all of the photos here!. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGO

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a "jazzy" post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!