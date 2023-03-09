Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway

A Doll's House is currently running at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 09, 2023  

A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, check out a first look at the cast in action!

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.




