Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87

Topol was known by his last name alone and famous for his performance as Tevye in both the musical and film

Mar. 09, 2023  
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87

The actor Chaim Topol, best known for his portrayal of milkman Tevye in Fiddler On The Roof, has died at the age of 87, Israel's president has said.

Topol, who was widely known by his last name alone, died at home in Israel on Wednesday while surrounded by his family, local media reported. His son had recently confirmed that he had been diagnosed with dementia last year.

Topol's death was confirmed in a statement shared on Twitter by Israel's president Isaac Herzog described him as a "gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and especially entered deep into our hearts."

Topol played Tevye in the stage musical Fiddler On The Roof over five decades, once estimating that he had performed the role more than 3,500 times. He also played the pious Jewish father in the 1971 film, for which he won a Golden Globe award for best actor, and was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards.

A 1991 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof also saw Topol nominated for a Tony Award for best actor.

The story centres around a Jewish community in a pre-revolutionary Russian village. Tevye, a poor milkman, is determined to find good husbands for his five daughters. Throughout the film, he consults the traditional matchmaker and also has a word with God.

He was just 30 years old when he first began playing fiftysomething Tevye on stage in 1966, Topol used makeup and costuming to make himself appear older and heavier than his years; in 2009, when he finished performing the role in his 70s, he had to act younger than his years.

In 2015 Topol was awarded the Israel Prize - the country's most prestigious award - for lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state.

Topol is survived by his wife, Galia, whom he married in 1965, and the couple's daughters, Anat and Ady, and son, Omer.



Related Stories
Franco Punzi, President of the Paolo Grassi Foundation, Passes Away Photo
Franco Punzi, President of the Paolo Grassi Foundation, Passes Away
Franco Punzi, president of the Paolo Grassi Foundation which organizes the Valle d'Itria festival, died February 17th following a period of illness. He would have been 88 years old in little more than a month.
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away Photo
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away
Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82 Photo
Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Raquel Welch has passed away at 82. Mostly known for her work in television and film, Welch was seen on Broadway in the title role of Victor/Victoria. She originally made her Broadway debut as Tess Harding in Woman of the Year in 1981, a role that she also played on the production's national tour.
Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away Photo
Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away
Broadway's Sal Mistretta, an actor whose career spanned six decades, passed away on January 26, 2023. Sal died at his home in Palm Springs, California which he shared with his husband of 46 years, Jeff Jelineo, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Photos: First Look at New Production Shots of BONNIE & CLYDE at the Garrick TheatrePhotos: First Look at New Production Shots of BONNIE & CLYDE at the Garrick Theatre
March 8, 2023

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre. Check out the new photos here.
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for CRAZY FOR YOULondon Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for CRAZY FOR YOU
March 8, 2023

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for Crazy For You-directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.
Cast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour AnnouncedCast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour Announced
March 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for a brand new concert will tour UK arenas in 2023, in celebration of 100 years of Disney.
BBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical MusicBBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical Music
March 7, 2023

The BBC has announced it is to close the BBC Singers in order to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK, working with a wide range of choral groups alongside launching a major choral development programme for new talent.
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024
March 7, 2023

Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce extended dates for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, the acclaimed musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them. 
share