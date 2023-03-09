Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch 'Grease Is the Word' From the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Prequel Series

The musical series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Paramount+ has released the official music video for the single "Grease Is the Word" from the upcoming new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES.

The musical series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Watch the previously released trailer for the new musical series here.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

"Grease Is the Word" is a modern take on the iconic song "Grease," which was written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli and served as the opening track of the 1978 classic musical film. "Grease Is the Word" will be featured alongside 30 original songs in season one of GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES, with executive music producer and GRAMMY Award nominated songwriter Justin Tranter at the helm.

As seen in the "Grease Is the Word" music video, each song in the series will be accompanied by a choreographed dance number, led by choreographer Jamal Sims.

Release details on the full GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES soundtrack from Capitol Records will be announced at a later date.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Minx"), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones ("Made for Love," "Dollface," "Evil") directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it's produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Watch the new music video here:






