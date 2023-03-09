Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Lineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Tickets are now on sale for the May 21st concert at New York City’s Sony Hall.

Mar. 09, 2023  

BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news across the globe, will celebrate our 20th anniversary with an exciting lineup of award-winning legends and rising stars at its 20th Anniversary Concert. The evening will feature performances and appearances from Michael Arden, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Deborah Cox, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Elease Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Howard McGillin, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Michael Urie and Jessica Vosk, as well as others who have streamed across the website during its 20 years of unparalleled growth.

"In 1997, from my college dorm room at Syracuse University, I created a website as an ode to The Phantom of the Opera's Michael Crawford as a way for his fans to come together," said BroadwayWorld Founder Robert Diamond. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that it would evolve into an online community for theater lovers and professionals from all around the world, or that twenty years later, we would be celebrating this milestone with so many talented artists. I love the theatre, I love this community and we ALL love Broadway Cares."

As previously announced, BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. The festivities will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. Tickets for the event are now on sale at bww20.broadwayworld.com.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert creative team includes direction by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, and Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites, with Nellie Beavers serving as Executive Producer.

Lineup of Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-Winning Artists Announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.




Related Stories
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disneys FROZEN in Singapore Photo
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.
SINATRA THE MUSICAL Will Premiere This Year Photo
SINATRA THE MUSICAL Will Premiere This Year
Sinatra The Musical, a brand new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon Frank Sinatra, will make its world premiere this year at Birmingham Rep! Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87 Photo
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87
Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer best known for his performance as Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87.
Charles Buschs Memoir, Leading Lady Now Available for Pre-Order Photo
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady' Now Available for Pre-Order
'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist’s Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of CAMELOT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of CAMELOT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 9, 2023

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 9. The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Meet the cast of Camelot here!
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 9, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI begins previews tonight, March 9. The play will officially open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Meet the cast of Life of Pi here!
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' Is Now Available for Pre-OrderCharles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' Is Now Available for Pre-Order
March 8, 2023

'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist’s Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood.
Actors' Equity Association Speaks Out Against New Legislation Restricting Drag Performances in TennesseeActors' Equity Association Speaks Out Against New Legislation Restricting Drag Performances in Tennessee
March 8, 2023

President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. of Actors' Equity Association -- the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre -- have issued a joint statement regarding Tennessee's new legislation restricting drag performance. Read it in full here.
SWEPT AWAY, UNKNOWN SOLDIER, POTUS & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 SeasonSWEPT AWAY, UNKNOWN SOLDIER, POTUS & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 Season
March 8, 2023

Arena Stage has announced its 74th season. The upcoming subscription season will feature two original musicals, an acclaimed play with music, an uproarious comedy, Arena’s 11th Power Play, and a return by audience-favorite Step Afrika!.
share