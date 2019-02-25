Wake Up With BWW 2/25: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in HIS DARK MATERIALS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to kick off a new week? Start your Monday with some coffee and the top Broadway news!

Yesterday brought us the first sneak peek at the upcoming BBC series, His Dark Materials, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda. We got a glimpse of Miranda in action in the show's first teaser trailer.

During last night's Oscars, a new trailer for the upcoming series Fosse/Verdon was also released. The trailer showed us a first look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey.

Speaking of the Oscars, did you see Billy Porter's dress? Uh...tux? Tux dress? He slayed the red carpet in the unique piece by Christian Siriano, and it was epic!

1) VIDEO: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Teaser Trailer For 'His Dark Materials'

The first trailer has arrived for His Dark Materials, a new television series from BBC, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)

2) Photo and Video: Billy Porter Dons a Tuxedo Gown on the Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter is taking the Oscars, and social media, by storm! The stage and screen star took to the red carpet today donning a unique tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Charlotte Randle Talks COUGAR at the Orange Tree Theatre

Charlotte Randle talks to BroadwayWorld UK about her role in Cougar, a new play, at the Orange Tree Theatre. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Black History Month With BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Project

The cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical are celebrating Black History Month with a new photo series titled 'Black is BEAUTIFUL.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Meet the Temptations of AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud is heading for Broadway! The musical, about the life of The Temptations, will play Broadway's Imperial Theatre beginning Thursday, February 28, 2019, with an official Opening Night set for Thursday, March 21, 2019.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2019 gala, honoring John Lithgow, will be held tonight!

John Lithgow will be honored with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre tonight at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Idina Menzel is set to perform a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion.

Hailey Kilgore, Jennifer Damiano, and Saycon Sengbloh join Scott Alan at Birdland tonight!

The evening celebrates the award-winning songwriter's collection of music and lyrics. Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Alan's seven albums, including his newest collection Lifeline and his debut recording, Dreaming Wide Awake.

Part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series, the 7pm performance also features Telly Leung (Aladdin), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee), David Burtka (Gypsy), Joshua Colley (Newsies) and Matt Bloyd (NBC's The Four).

BWW Exclusive: Jenifer Lewis Brings Straight-Talking Artistry to American Songbook Series!

Lincoln Center's American Songbook continued this week with a thrilling performance from Broadway veteran Jenifer Lewis.

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series celebrates the ever-expanding American musical canon. This year's 15-concert series, taking place through March 4, includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz and more

What we're geeking out over: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with First Look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey

FX's highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. During tonight's Oscars, they've released a new teaser trailer for the show featuring the first look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey!

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Social Butterfly: Rosie O'Donnell Offers to Narrate Mueller Report Audiobook

i am totally in https://t.co/PJi5BRj0jw - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 23, 2019

Could Rosie O'Donnell's next project be narrating an audiobook of the Mueller report? Fresh off of her role as Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man, the comedian, host, actor and singer, is responding to Twitter requests to do just that.

2019 Oscars Coverage

The 91st OSCARS took place last night, February 24, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and were televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Among the big winners were Green Book (Best Picture), Alfonso Cuaron (Best Director for ROMA), Olivia Colman (Best Actress for THE FAVOURITE), and Rami Malek (Best Actor for BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY).

Check out the full list of winners here!

