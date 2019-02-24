Photo and Video: Billy Porter Dons a Tuxedo Gown on the Oscars Red Carpet

Feb. 24, 2019  

Billy Porter is taking the Oscars, and social media, by storm! The stage and screen star took to the red carpet today donning a unique tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano.

Check out a video of Porter slaying the red carpet below:

"Shutting the carpet down In a Siriano velvet tuxedo gown!" tweeted designed Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

He is currently starring in the television series Pose, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

