BWW TV Exclusive: Jenifer Lewis Brings Straight-Talking Artistry to American Songbook Series!

Feb. 24, 2019  

Lincoln Center's American Songbook continued this week with a thrilling performance from Broadway veteran Jenifer Lewis.

Lincoln Center's American Songbook series celebrates the ever-expanding American musical canon. This year's 15-concert series, taking place through March 4, includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz and more. Tickets may be purchased online at AmericanSongbook.org, via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 and at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices.

Lewis currently plays Ruby in ABC-TV's hit comedy Black-ish, the latest in a string of recurring roles in shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, Meet the Browns, and Strong Medicine. Her film career extends back to 1989 when she appeared with Bette Midler in Beaches (Lewis previously toured with Midler as one of her "Harlettes," her backup singers) and includes featured roles in The Preacher's Wife; Corrina, Corrina; The Temptations and Think Like a Man. Her voice has been heard in Shark Tale, Cars, Cars 2 and Disney's The Princess and the Frog. On Broadway, she starred in the musical revue of jazz artist Eubie Blake's songs entitled, Eubie!, and as Motormouth Mabel in Hairspray. Lewis and Armstrong's relationship extends back to the 1980s when they collaborated on a series of influential cabaret shows Off-Broadway and at The Public Theater that showcased her artistry as a singer, actress and comedienne.

Check out exclusive highlights of Jenifer in action below!

