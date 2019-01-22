Hailey Kilgore, Jennifer Damiano, And Saycon Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland

Tony Award Nominee's Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) and Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal) are part of the lineup for Scott Alan's February 25 return to Birdland.

The evening celebrates the award-winning songwriter's collection of music and lyrics.

Part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series, the 7pm performance also features Telly Leung (Aladdin), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Deborah Craig (The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee), David Burtka (Gypsy), Joshua Colley (Newsies) and Matt Bloyd (NBC's The Four).

Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Alan's seven albums, including his newest collection Lifeline and his debut recording, Dreaming Wide Awake. The latter features Tony Award nominees Jonathan Groff, Stephanie J. Block, and Liz Callaway, as well as Cheyenne Jackson, Shoshana Bean, and Eden Espinosa.

The Songwriter will follow his Birdland Concert with performances at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago on March 11th, Live at Zedel's in London on April 1st - 4th and Rockwell's Table and Stage in Los Angeles on May 20th.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street. There is a $35-$45 cover charge plus $10 food food/drink minimum.

Visit BirdlandJazz.com

