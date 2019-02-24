It's Oscars Night! All the Winners Updating Live at 8pm!
It's Hollywood's biggest night!
The 91st OSCARS are tonight, February 24, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.
Tonight could be a big night for favorites of Broadway fans, including the four-time nominee Mary Poppins Returns and/or three time Tony winner Glenn Close, who has already picked up a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance in The Wife. Be sure to follow along with BroadwayWorld as we bring you live updates of the evening's big winners and round up performances from Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga and more!
Winners will be displayed as: **red**
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, BARRY Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Film Editing
BlackKkansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlackKkansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
"All the Stars" Black Panther
"I'll Fight" RBG
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" A Star is Born
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short
Black Sheep
Endgame
Life Boat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin