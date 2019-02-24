VIDEO: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with First Look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey
FX's highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. During tonight's Oscars, they've released a new teaser trailer for the show featuring the first look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey!
Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.
Fosse/Verdon stars four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse. Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley also star, along with a stellar recurring cast that includes Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, Bianca Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater and Byron Jennings.