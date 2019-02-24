VIDEO: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with First Look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey

Feb. 24, 2019  

FX's highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. During tonight's Oscars, they've released a new teaser trailer for the show featuring the first look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey!

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Fosse/Verdon stars four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse. Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley also star, along with a stellar recurring cast that includes Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, Bianca Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater and Byron Jennings.

VIDEO: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with First Look at Ethan Slater as Joel Grey
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Oscar-Winning 'Shallow'!

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Oscar-Winning 'Shallow'!

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson Belt Out Song from RBG!

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson Belt Out Song from RBG!

VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars

VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars

GREEN BOOK Wins Big at the Oscars! The Full Winners List

GREEN BOOK Wins Big at the Oscars! The Full Winners List

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Teaser Trailer For 'His Dark Materials'
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Opens the BRIT Awards with THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Performance
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars Opening Number!
  • VIDEO: Welcome to His Home! Harry Hadden-Paton Tours Henry Higgins' House at MY FAIR LADY
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Joel Grey-Helmed, Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE