VIDEO: Meet the Temptations of AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud is heading for Broadway! The musical, about the life of The Temptations, will play Broadway's Imperial Theatre beginning Thursday, February 28, 2019, with an official Opening Night set for Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Leading the Broadway cast as The Temptations are Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin.

Meet them in the new video below!

Ain't Too Proud has already broken records across the country: in its world premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the musical became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history. The show subsequently broke The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Eisenhower Theater record for single-week box office gross, and the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre records for the highest grossing pre-Broadway engagement and attendance.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the nation fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

In addition to the previously mentioned Temptations, the Broadway cast will also feature Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Rodney Earl JacksonJr., Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

