Twitter Watch: Rosie O'Donnell Offers to Narrate Mueller Report Audiobook

Could Rosie O'Donnell's next project be narrating an audiobook of the Mueller report? Fresh off of her role as Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man, the comedian, host, actor and singer, is responding to Twitter requests to do just that.

"This is hilarious, but, I think you should actually do it," said Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko on Twitter, attaching photos of a satirical article stating that O'Donnell was selected to narrate the audiobook.

O'Donnell, a longtime public opposer of Trump, responded to the tweet with, "I am totally in."

i am totally in https://t.co/PJi5BRj0jw - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 23, 2019

She then retweeted replies from others, supporting her taking on the project, with many saying that the proceeds from the potential audiobook should go to refugees, immigration services, and other charities.

O'Donnell is no stranger to narrating audiobooks, as she created one for her 2002 memoir, Find Me.

Through the years, Rosie O'Donnell has served as an actor, television host, producer, comedian, advocate and much more. She was host and executive producer of the critically acclaimed and multiple Emmy Award®-winning nationally syndicated variety talk series The Rosie O'Donnell Show, did two co-host stints on ABC's The View, and hosted the critically acclaimed Sirius/XM show, Rosie Radio.

On the big screen, O'Donnell has starred in A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Another Stakeout, The Flintstones, Exit To Eden, Now and Then, Beautiful Girls, Harriet the Spy, and Wide Awake, to name a few. Her stage credits include the Broadway productions of Grease, Seussical, Fiddler on the Roof, Love, Loss and What I Wore, and the Encores! production of No, No, Nanette. O'Donnell produced the musical Taboo on Broadway and most recently produced the stage show, MotherStruck! at the Lynn Redgrave Theater.

O'Donnell established the Rosie's For All Kids Foundation, which has awarded more than $30 million dollars in grants to over 1,500 child-related non-profit organizations to benefit low-income families across the country. Rosie's Theater Kids provides free in-school, after-school, and summer instruction in musical theater to the public school children of New York. O'Donnell received the Isabelle Stevenson Award at the 2014 Tony Awards® for her dedication, commitment, and unconditional generosity towards arts education and New York City's public schools. Rosie's Theater Kids just received the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at the White House, given by First Lady Michelle Obama.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You