Photo Flash: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Black History Month With BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Project

The cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical are celebrating Black History Month with a new photo series titled "Black is BEAUTIFUL."

Cast member Daniel Torres came up with the idea, saying that he wanted to honor the unsung heroes of the show.

Torres said of the project, "We chose 'Black is BEAUTIFUL' as the title of our project because it exudes pride, confidence, and is a direct nod to the incredible diversity in our show!"

Beautiful opened on Broadway on January 13, 2014 and went on to become a Tony®, Olivier®, and Grammy® Award-winning smash hit having been seen by almost 2,200,000 people and cumulative gross on Broadway of almost $250,000,000.

Acclaimed productions have played London, Japan, Australia, and toured the United Kingdom. The North American tour is celebrating its third anniversary of sold out runs across the continent and is currently playing at Philadelphia's Academy of Music.

With a book by Tony and Academy® Award nominee McGrath, direction by Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Kai Ravelson

