VIDEO: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Teaser Trailer For 'His Dark Materials'

The first trailer has arrived for His Dark Materials, a new television series from BBC, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The series is based on fantasy novels written by Philip Pullman, a trilogy of Northern Lights (1995) (published as The Golden Compass in North America), The Subtle Knife (1997), and The Amber Spyglass (2000).

The screen adaptation is penned by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Tom Hooper will direct the first two episodes.

Watch the trailer, featuring a glimpse at Miranda, below!

His Dark Materials follows a young girl Lyra, played by Dafne Keen, who encounters a truth-telling device called the alethiometer. Her adventures lead her to her uncle (James McAvoy), Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), and the mysterious Dust. Miranda fills the role of aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby who befriends Lyra.

