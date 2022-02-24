Wake Up With BWW 2/24: Metropolitan Opera Announces 2022-23 Season, This Week's Grosses, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Metropolitan Opera Lineup

Today's top stories include this week's grosses, The Metropolitan Opera's 2022-23 season, and episode two of The Aging Ingenue!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 20, 2022; Grosses and Attendance Increase

by

For the week ending February 20, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 149 performances.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

The Metropolitan Opera Announces 2022-23 Season, Featuring RenÃ©e Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Metropolitan Opera today announced its 2022-23 season, which features seven new productions, the most in ten seasons. Opening Night is September 27 with the company premiere of Cherubini's Medea, starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role alongside tenor Matthew Polenzani in David McVicar's new staging, conducted by Carlo Rizzi.. (more...)

VIDEO: The Aging IngÃ©nue- Episode 2 | Depression

by The Aging IngÃ©nue

In today's episode: Claire drinks (and sings for some reason?) till closing time. Starring Sara Jean Ford and Daniel Gaymon. Directed by Cameron Dingwall. . (more...)

THE LION KING Welcomes TDF's Introduction To Theatre Program and Autism Friendly Performance in March

by Stephi Wild

Two upcoming events have been announced for The Lion King-the first time TDF has partnered with the landmark Broadway musical since the production's emotional reopening last fall. . (more...)

Lillias White Will Sing Broadway Hits Live From London; Streaming On BroadwayWorld Events April 16th

by Team BWW

Broadway star and Tony Award winner Lillias White will stream her concert live from the Crazy Coqs stage in London on BroadwayWorld Events. She will be accompanied by the internationally celebrated artist Billy Stritch on piano. The concert will take place on April 16th at 2 PM ET.. (more...)

Review Roundup: JERSEY BOYS Relaunches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

by Review Roundups

Jersey Boys relaunched its National Tour last year, kicking off its 15th touring season in engagement in Detroit, MI at the Music Hall, December 12-18.. (more...)

House Pride Nights to Return to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders. . (more...)

VIDEO: Elphabas Unite for a Cyndi Lauper Medley

by Nicole Rosky

Earlier this week, Abingdon Theatre Company presented its hugely popular Broadway on the Bowery series, kicking off with An Evening with Teal Wicks- an intimate evening of entertainment at which she lent her incredible voice to an array of songs with a downtown twist. The show was performed with the Bowery Quartet under the musical direction of Nick Wilders.. (more...)

