House Pride Nights to Return to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders.

Ravenclaws, wise, creative, and brimming with wit, will be celebrated on March 23. Hufflepuffs, just, loyal, and unafraid of toil, will be celebrated on March 30. Slytherins, cunning, determined, and ambitious, will be celebrated on April 6. Gryffindors, daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart, will be celebrated on April 13.

Participating ticket buyers will have access to a limited number of $79 orchestra and dress circle seats. The first 100 audience members who arrive early on each Wednesday evening will receive early admission to the theatre at 5:30 pm with access to concessions, the gift shop and AR experiences. They will also receive a special gift, and the opportunity to participate in the house pride costume contest with the chance to win exciting prizes. All audience members will receive a house-themed souvenir pin. Tickets for these special performances can be purchased at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com/HousePride.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

For the latest health and safety protocols please visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com/safety.