Lillias White Will Sing Broadway Hits Live From London; Streaming On BroadwayWorld Events April 16th

Broadway star and Tony Award winner Lillias White will stream her concert live from the Crazy Coqs stage in London on BroadwayWorld Events. She will be accompanied by the internationally celebrated artist Billy Stritch on piano. The concert will take place on April 16th at 2 PM ET.

Crazy Coqs is an intimate live music and cabaret venue located inside Brasserie Zédel in Piccadilly, Soho. Expect cabaret, theatre, comedy and more.

Ms. White is renowned for the many Broadway shows she has starred in, including Cats, Dreamgirls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Fela, Once on This Island, The Life, Chicago, and Barnum. Lillias will sing many of the hit songs that she brought to the stage from those musicals while sharing amusing anecdotes about the shows and the highly creative people involved behind the scenes.

Billy Stritch began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in March of 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. He is the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. He was also seen onstage playing the role of Oscar in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of "42nd Street" in 2001.