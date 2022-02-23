Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Elphabas Unite for a Cyndi Lauper Medley

pixeltracker

Watch Teal Wicks, Dee Roscioli and Jackie Burns sing "True Colors/Time After Time."

Feb. 23, 2022  

Earlier this week, Abingdon Theatre Company presented its hugely popular Broadway on the Bowery series, kicking off with An Evening with Teal Wicks- an intimate evening of entertainment at which she lent her incredible voice to an array of songs with a downtown twist. The show was performed with the Bowery Quartet under the musical direction of Nick Wilders.

Below, watch as Teal is joined by two other Elphabas, Dee Roscioli and Jackie Burns, for a medley of Cyndi Lauper favorites: "True Colors/Time After Time".

VIDEO: Elphabas Unite for a Cyndi Lauper Medley
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You