VIDEO: Elphabas Unite for a Cyndi Lauper Medley

Earlier this week, Abingdon Theatre Company presented its hugely popular Broadway on the Bowery series, kicking off with An Evening with Teal Wicks- an intimate evening of entertainment at which she lent her incredible voice to an array of songs with a downtown twist. The show was performed with the Bowery Quartet under the musical direction of Nick Wilders.

Below, watch as Teal is joined by two other Elphabas, Dee Roscioli and Jackie Burns, for a medley of Cyndi Lauper favorites: "True Colors/Time After Time".