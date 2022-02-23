Review Roundup: JERSEY BOYS Relaunches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

Jersey Boys relaunched its National Tour last year, kicking off its 15th touring season in engagement in Detroit, MI at the Music Hall, December 12-18.

The cast is led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Matt Faucher (Nick Massi), Devon Goffman (Tommy DeVito) and Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble includes Justin Albinder, Amy Coelho, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Samantha Gershman, Katie Goffman, Antonio King, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Alec Michael Ryan and Bruno Vida.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award®-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award®-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Detroit Reviews

Carmichael Cruz, Click On Detroit: Jon Hacker stars as the falsetto-serenading Frankie Valli who brings down the house with his solo rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes of You." Hacker, who comes directly from the Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, takes audiences on Valli's journey from wide eyed 16-year-old newbie to fatherhood and all the way to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Hacker's voice is crystal clear hitting Valli's high notes with incredible ease, switching effortlessly back and forth between song and book scenes.

Dallas Reviews

Hollywood Hernandez, Selig Film News:

Whether you are young or old, you'll enjoy the story of these four young men. I've seen the play every time it's been in Dallas, and it never disappoints. It's the music that carries the show, but the story of the four young men, as its tracks forty years of their lives, is the cherry on top,

Spokane Reviews

Don Chareunsy, Spokesman: The acting and vocal performances are top-notch all around. The two standouts are Jon Hacker as Valli, who astonishes in one of the most vocally challenging musical roles out there for a leading man, and Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, the 1990 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees' writer and producer.

Seattle Reviews

Kelly Rogers Flynt, BroadwayWorld: Jon Hacker portrayed Frankie Valli, no...Jon Hacker was Frankie Valli. Sometimes people are so right for a role that they completely disappear, and Jon Hacker, for all intents and purposes, was not on the stage. There was only Frankie Valli and that voice that takes you back in time and envelopes you with its magic. The other real magic of the night came in their work as an ensemble. I believe these four actors are just as tight as the Four Seasons were themselves.