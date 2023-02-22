Wake Up With BWW 2/22: GREY HOUSE on Broadway, Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Antisemitic protestors took post outside of last night's first preview of Parade, and the show's producers, as well as Ben Platt, have responded.

Today's Top Stories

Antisemitic Protestors Chant At Audience Outside First Preview Of PARADE

by Team BWW

Protestors outside the first preview performance of Parade tonight greeted audience members with chants such as '[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile.' . (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Announces 'Everything at Stake' Tour Dates

by Michael Major

The Queen of all Queens is ready to cast her next great spell! Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will launch her biggest tour to date with Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake. The summer concert tour will perform in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada from June 12 - August 14. . (more...)

Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks Will Lead GREY HOUSE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, is coming to Broadway. We have all the details on who will star and when it will arrive.. (more...)

John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian beginning Thursday, March 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX. . (more...)

Interview: J. Harrison Ghee Reveals How Working With Billy Porter on ACCUSED Was 'Beyond' Their Dreams

by Michael Major

Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee stars in the new episode of Accused on FOX, uniting with fellow Kinky Boots alum Billy Porter, who served as director. BroadwayWorld caught up with Ghee to discuss working with Porter on the episode, giving visibility to the drag community, what they hope people take away from the episode, and more.. (more...)

