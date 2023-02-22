Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 2/22: GREY HOUSE on Broadway, Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 2/22: GREY HOUSE on Broadway, Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!

Plus, John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Grey House, coming to Broadway starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks! Plus, Jinkx Monsoon announces a tour, and more!

Antisemitic protestors took post outside of last night's first preview of Parade, and the show's producers, as well as Ben Platt, have responded.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Broadway Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/19/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/19/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Antisemitic Protestors Chant At Audience Outside First Preview Of PARADE
by Team BWW

Protestors outside the first preview performance of Parade tonight greeted audience members with chants such as '[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile.' . (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Announces 'Everything at Stake' Tour Dates
by Michael Major

The Queen of all Queens is ready to cast her next great spell! Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will launch her biggest tour to date with Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake. The summer concert tour will perform in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada from June 12 - August 14. . (more...)

Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks Will Lead GREY HOUSE on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky

The terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, is coming to Broadway. We have all the details on who will star and when it will arrive.. (more...)

John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild

John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian beginning Thursday, March 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX. . (more...)

Interview: J. Harrison Ghee Reveals How Working With Billy Porter on ACCUSED Was 'Beyond' Their Dreams
by Michael Major

Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee stars in the new episode of Accused on FOX, uniting with fellow Kinky Boots alum Billy Porter, who served as director. BroadwayWorld caught up with Ghee to discuss working with Porter on the episode, giving visibility to the drag community, what they hope people take away from the episode, and more.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

