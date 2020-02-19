Wake Up With BWW 2/19: First Look at the New FROZEN Cast, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Frozen's new cast members have officially joined the company! Get a first look at them in action, and learn about all of the changes coming to the Broadway production!

Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season! The theatre's season is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led Catch Me If You Can!

Patti Murin is a mom-to-be! Congratulations to Murin and and Colin Donnell, who are expecting their first child, a daughter, in late July!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Performs a Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Stage Tube

The cast of the critically acclaimed hit new Broadway show Moulin Rouge! The Musical perform an exclusive production number live from the stage of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Tuesday morning's episode of Good Morning America.. (more...)

2) Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway

As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. McKenzie Kurtz makes her Broadway debut starring as Anna, Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) stars as Elsa, and Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") joins the cast as Hans, replacing Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, and Joe Carroll, respectively.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Watch Highlights from MCP's Star-Studded JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Concert!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

4) Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!

Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led Catch Me If You Can.. (more...)

5) Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Are Expecting Their First Child

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expecting their first child, a daughter, in late July!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Zak Resnick

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Belts It Out for Black History Month!

A few weeks ago over at Broadway Sessions we were joined by an incredible lineup of artists for our Black History Month Celebration! It was an amazing night full of beautiful moments from everyone involved. Performers included Nikki James (Tony Award-Winner), Olivia Donalson (Aladdin), Arica Jackson (Head Over Heels), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific), Kathryn Allison (Wicked), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Antoine Smith (MJ The Musical), Brynn Williams (Spongebob), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Hello Dolly), Joy Woods (Little Shop Of Horrors), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge), Crystal Joy (Motown), Salome Smith (Little Shop Of Horrors), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Anthony Chatmon (Be More Chill), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful).

Set Your DVR...

Skylar Astin will appear on THE TALK!

Tony Goldwyn will appear on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE!

What we're geeking out over: Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present THE CIVIL WAR, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced their next show will be The Civil War. The show will be directed by Tony Yazbeck, and will be presented on February 14, 2021 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

The Civil War features book and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Gregory Boyd, and Jack Murphy. Jason Howland will serve as music director for the production.

Casting and further details have yet to be announced.

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow Releases NO RULES FOR DONALD Song Parody

Randy Rainbow has released a new song parody titled NO RULES FOR DONALD.

On a Facebook post of the video, Randy Rainbow said: "I made a few amendments to the Constitution and set it to music for Donald. Apologies to our founding fathers and also Dua Lipa"

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Panaro, who turns 56 today!

Hugh Panaro most recently starred in Sweeney Todd off-Broadway in 2018.

In 1988, Hugh originated the role of Marius Pontmercy in the first national touring production of Les Misérables, moving up to the Broadway company several months later. He was then cast by Hal Prince as Raoul de Chagny, the romantic young hero in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical The Phantom of the Opera. His next role was as Julian Craster in Jules Styne's final musical, the ill-fated The Red Shoes in 1993. Subsequent roles included Gaylord Ravenal in ShowBoat (Broadway, Toronto, and London), Buddy Foster in the original production of Side Show, and David in the independent film, Broadway Damage.

In 1999, Hugh returned to the Majestic Theatre, this time to don the iconic mask in The Phantom of the Opera. Six months later, he originated the title role in the U.S. tour of Martin Guerre. Following the tour, Hugh drew praise for performances in Gentleman Prefer Blondes and Merrily We Roll Along in Los Angeles and as Anthony Hope in the Kennedy Center's 2002 production of Sweeney Todd.

After an off-Broadway run in LaChiusa's Little Fish, Hugh returned to play The Phantom in 2003. In 2008, he starred as Jean Valjean in the Walnut Street Theatre's production of Les Misérables. On September 7, 2010, Hugh returned to Broadway's Majestic Theatre to again play the iconic Phantom and led the show's historic 25th anniversary performance. During an extended break from Phantom in 2013, he was again seen as Jean Valjean in The Muny's summer production of Les Misérables (opposite friend and Side Show costar Norm Lewis). He left the role of The Phantom in May of 2014. His debut album is in the works at last.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles