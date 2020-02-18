Photo Flash: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway

As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. McKenzie Kurtz makes her Broadway debut starring as Anna, Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) stars as Elsa, and Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") joins the cast as Hans, replacing Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, and Joe Carroll, respectively.

Get a first look at the new cast in the photos and video below!

It was also announced that some changes are coming to the Broadway production.

The new duet "I Can't Lose You," which was first seen on tour, will replace the previously featured song "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)."

Kristoff also will sing a reprise of "What Do I Know About Love?" and Anna's song "True Love" will be cut from the show.

Additional changes will be made as well, including choreography changes, and the shortening of the song "Hygge."

The new stars join current cast members Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Ellen Marlow, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours. Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature. The film's sequel, Frozen 2, written by the same award-winning team, was released in November 2019 and recently surpassed its predecessor to become the #1 animated film of all time. Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals, and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer. The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick. Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director). Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews





