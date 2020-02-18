BWW TV: Broadway Sessions Belts It Out for Black History Month!

A few weeks ago over at Broadway Sessions we were joined by an incredible lineup of artists for our Black History Month Celebration! It was an amazing night full of beautiful moments from everyone involved. Performers included Nikki James (Tony Award-Winner), Olivia Donalson (Aladdin), Arica Jackson (Head Over Heels), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific), Kathryn Allison (Wicked), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Antoine Smith (MJ The Musical), Brynn Williams (Spongebob), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Hello Dolly), Joy Woods (Little Shop Of Horrors), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge), Crystal Joy (Motown), Salome Smith (Little Shop Of Horrors), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Anthony Chatmon (Be More Chill), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful).

We will see you on February 20th where we will be joined by cast members from Ain't Too Proud!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue).





