Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present THE CIVIL WAR, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced their next show will be The Civil War. The show will be directed by Tony Yazbeck, and will be presented on February 14, 2021 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

The Civil War features book and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Gregory Boyd, and Jack Murphy. Jason Howland will serve as music director for the production.

Casting and further details have yet to be announced.

The musical centers on the American Civil War, with the musical numbers portraying the war through Union, Confederate, and slave viewpoints. The musical was nominated for two Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, in 1999.

The Civil War premiered on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on April 22, 1999 and closed on June 13, 1999, running for 61 performances and 35 previews. Directed by Jerry Zaks with musical staging by Luis Perez, the cast featured Beth Leavel as Mabel/Mrs. Bixby, Keith Byron Kirk as Frederick Douglass, Matt Bogart as Private Sam Taylor, and Leo Burmester as Autolycus Fell.





