Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expecting their first child, a daughter, in late July!

Murin, who just completed her run as the original Anna in Frozen on Broadway shared the happy news via Twitter.

Murin and Donnell told People:

"I'm going to be someone's mom!"

"We're totally thrilled," Donnell adds. "I don't think there's any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day we're like, 'Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn't it?' It's crazy exciting. We're just super, overwhelmingly happy."

The couple will be married for five years this coming June.

