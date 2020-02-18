Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Are Expecting Their First Child
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expecting their first child, a daughter, in late July!
Read the full story on People.
Murin, who just completed her run as the original Anna in Frozen on Broadway shared the happy news via Twitter.
Best answer to "what's next for you" ever ? https://t.co/BAXb5Oi1hp pic.twitter.com/fJsDogWoI3- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 18, 2020
Murin and Donnell told People:
"I'm going to be someone's mom!"
"We're totally thrilled," Donnell adds. "I don't think there's any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day we're like, 'Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn't it?' It's crazy exciting. We're just super, overwhelmingly happy."
The couple will be married for five years this coming June.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
