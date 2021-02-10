Wake Up With BWW 2/10: FIRST DATE Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin Comes to BroadwayHD, and More!
Nicole Kassell has been tapped to don the Ruby Slippers as the director of an upcoming remake of 'The Wizard of Oz!'
First Date: The Musical, starring Samantha Barks as Casey and Simon Lipkin as Aaron will arrive exclusively on BroadwayHD on February 12th.
1) How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month
This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. How can you tune in for Black History month programming? We've rounded up just a few events that highlight that legacy.. (more...)
2) Nicole Kassell Will Direct Remake of THE WIZARD OF OZ
3) 'We Were HAMILTON Before HAMILTON,' Says 1997 CINDERELLA Star Whoopi Goldberg
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is headed to Disney+! The televised movie musical will hit the streaming service at midnight on Friday, February 12. . (more...)
4) FIRST DATE, Starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin Comes To BroadwayHD
First Date: The Musical, starring Samantha Barks as Casey and Simon Lipkin as Aaron will arrive exclusively on BroadwayHD on February 12th. The production, directed by Dean Johnson and produced by Lambert Jackson productions, was live streamed for a limited time in October 2020 from the world renowned Crazy Coqs, a music venue in London. This is the first time the production will be available to fans since the limited engagement this past fall.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:
- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!
- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode has special guests TBA. Tune in here!
Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.
BWW Exclusive: Set Designer Adam Koch Shares the Joys and Challenges of Creating Outdoor Theatre During the Pandemic
Set and production designer Adam Koch has designed sets for over 50 productions worldwide, including A Wonderful World at the Colony Theatre, Beauty and the Beast at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story at
The Rev Theatre Co., Chicago at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Next to Normal at the Westport Country Playhouse, Our Brother's Son at Signature Theatre, and many more.
What we're watching: TheaterTalk Pays Tribute to Joe Allen with Never-Before-Seen Interview with Michael Riedel
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld reported that famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, passed away yesterday. He was 87 years old.
Arts program TheaterTalk is paying tribute to this New York dining legend by sharing a never before seen episode, featuring a conversation between Michael Riedel and Allen at his namesake restaurant.
