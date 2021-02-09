Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'We Were HAMILTON Before HAMILTON,' Says 1997 CINDERELLA Star Whoopi Goldberg

The cast of the beloved TV movie reunited at Entertainment Weekly to discuss ahead of its Feb. 12 premiere on Disney Plus.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is headed to Disney+! The televised movie musical will hit the streaming service at midnight on Friday, February 12.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, much of the original cast to discuss the film's legacy and impact.

"It was an honor to be part of something so wonderful back then, and even now," said Bernadette Peters. "Children that were watching it could just enjoy it, and all the different kinds of people that were in it, and not even question it. Just enjoy it."

"We were Hamilton before Hamilton," said Whoopi Goldberg.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as "Fairy Godmother" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

Originally premiering on November 2, 1997 to sixty million viewers during "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" became an instant fan favorite, beloved by critics and audiences alike and earning 7 Emmy Award nominations. Celebrated for its diverse representation, sweeping musical acts, and unforgettable song book, the 1997 film features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and more.

Watch the clip from Entertainment Weekly here.


