Nicole Kassell Will Direct Remake of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Nicole Kassell has been tapped to don the ruby slippers as the director of an upcoming remake of "The Wizard of Oz!"

The film is described as a "fresh take" on the original book by L. Frank Baum, according to Variety. It will delve into elements that were not discussed at length in previous adaptations, including the enormously popular 1939 film starring Judy Garland.

"I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen," said Kassell, who's best known for her Emmy-winning work on "Watchmen." "While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes-the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home- feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!"

The 1939 musical film adaptation is considered one of the best films ever made. Featuring songs like "Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard," "If I Only Had a Brain," and "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead," the lauded adaptation was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two (up against another cinematic classic, "Gone With The Wind").

A stage musical based on the film premiered on the West End in 2011, with a book adapted by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams. The musical toured the U.S. in 2013.

Another adaptation of L. Frank Baum's work, the novel "Wicked" by Gregory Maguire, was adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman into one of the most successful Broadway musicals in history. It opened in 2003, starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

