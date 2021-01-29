Wake Up With BWW 1/29: COME FROM AWAY Returns to the Stage in Melbourne, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Tony Award-winning actor, Cicely Tyson. She was 96 years old.

Come From Away has officially returned to Melbourne, Australia. Get a first look at the cast in action in the all new photos below!

A new official lyric video has been released for the song Mamma Would from Beetlejuice! Check it out below!

1) Photo Flash: First Look at the Melbourne Production of COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away officially returned to performances at the Comedy Theatre from Tuesday 19 January. This marks the first of the global companies of Come From Away to return to the stage, for a strictly limited season that must close on Sunday 21 March, prior to a national tour.. (more...)

2) Besame Cosmetics Launches a Collection Inspired by MARY POPPINS

Besame Cosmetics has launched a new collection inspired by the magic of Disney's Mary Poppins. From artwork inspired by the film to a recreation of Mary's compact, these collectible cosmetics immerse you in the world of 17 Cherry Tree Lane.. (more...)

3) 9 Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

by Team BWW

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances from the couple before their show on Sunday!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Speak Now' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

by Stage Tube

'Hamilton' Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. performed the song 'Speak Now' from 'One Night in Miami' on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. . (more...)

News: Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award-winning actor, Cicely Tyson. She was 96 years old.

Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for the 2014 television movie version.

Best known for her ground-breaking double Emmy Award-winning performance as Jane in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," Miss Tyson was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sounder. She then received her third Emmy Award for "The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All" and was also nominated for her performances in "Roots," "King," "Sweet Justice," "The Marva Collins Story" and "A Lesson Before Dying".

BWW Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Taking on Sam Cooke in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., who stars as Sam Cooke in Kemp Powers' new big screen adaptation of One Night in Miami. The film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

What we're watching: BEETLEJUICE Releases New Lyric Video for 'Mamma Would'

A new official lyric video has been released for the song Mamma Would from Beetlejuice! The show's official Twitter account tweeted: 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.

Check out the tweet with the video below!

Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would. Full Video here: https://t.co/LbtgAjA9km pic.twitter.com/laq3hDzCDl - Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) January 28, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!