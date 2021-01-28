Photo Flash: First Look at the Melbourne Production of COME FROM AWAY
This marks the first of the global companies of Come From Away to return to the stage, for a strictly limited season that must close on Sunday 21 March.
Come From Away officially returned to performances at the Comedy Theatre from Tuesday 19 January. This marks the first of the global companies of Come From Away to return to the stage, for a strictly limited season that must close on Sunday 21 March, prior to a national tour.
Get a first look at the cast in action below!
COME FROM AWAY follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that welcomed the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics), travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world.
In 2020, the musical added to its international award tally with five Green Room awards including Best Production and Best Ensemble. In 2019, along with being voted Ticketmaster's 'Ticket of the Year' by Australian audiences, the musical won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, along with four Broadway World UK awards.
COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Diana, Memphis), choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Diana, Rock of Ages, Rocky), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).
The cast includes includes Joseph Naim, Phillip Loew, Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Gene Weygandt, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick and Kellie Rode, together with Angela Kennedy, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter, Josh Marin and Jasmine Vaughns.
Tickets for performances from 16 February NOW ON SALE at comefromaway.com.au NEW TICKETS for performances commencing 19 January on sale from 9am on Wednesday 16 December at comefromaway.com.au.
Photo Credit: Dayna Ransley
