9 Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer videos we can't stop watching!

Jan. 28, 2021  

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances from the couple before their show on Sunday!

Don't miss their performance on Sunday, January 31 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, February 1 at 3pm ET!

Songs from Past Shows Medley at Sony Hall

Beauty and the Beast at 54 Below's Broadway Loves Celine Dion Show

Waitress Medley at Sony Hall

Tie Me Up by Carner & Gregor

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent

90's Throwback Medley at Sony Hall

Medley with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

Gone/Always Be My Baby Mashup

Off to the East by Carner & Gregor


