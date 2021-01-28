Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer videos we can't stop watching!
Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances from the couple before their show on Sunday!
Don't miss their performance on Sunday, January 31 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, February 1 at 3pm ET!
Songs from Past Shows Medley at Sony Hall
Beauty and the Beast at 54 Below's Broadway Loves Celine Dion Show
Waitress Medley at Sony Hall
Tie Me Up by Carner & Gregor
Take Me or Leave Me from Rent
90's Throwback Medley at Sony Hall
Medley with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall
Gone/Always Be My Baby Mashup
Off to the East by Carner & Gregor
