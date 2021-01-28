VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Releases New Lyric Video for 'Mamma Would'

A new official lyric video has been released for the song Mamma Would from Beetlejuice! The show's official Twitter account tweeted: 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.

Check out the tweet with the video below!

Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would. Full Video here: https://t.co/LbtgAjA9km pic.twitter.com/laq3hDzCDl - Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) January 28, 2021

Based on Tim Burton's classic, other-worldly film, this hilarious musical is an absolute killer. Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).

And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!