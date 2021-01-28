Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Releases New Lyric Video for 'Mamma Would'

The show's official Twitter account shared, 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.

Jan. 28, 2021  

A new official lyric video has been released for the song Mamma Would from Beetlejuice! The show's official Twitter account tweeted: 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.

Check out the tweet with the video below!

Based on Tim Burton's classic, other-worldly film, this hilarious musical is an absolute killer. Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).

And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman

Related Articles
Poster Art Revealed for South Korean Production of BEETLEJUICE Photo

Poster Art Revealed for South Korean Production of BEETLEJUICE

Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE Demo Album for Halloween Photo

Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE Demo Album for Halloween

BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021 Photo

BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021

Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back as Beetlejuice Photo

Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back as Beetlejuice


More Hot Stories For You