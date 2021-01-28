VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Releases New Lyric Video for 'Mamma Would'
The show's official Twitter account shared, 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.
A new official lyric video has been released for the song Mamma Would from Beetlejuice! The show's official Twitter account tweeted: 'Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would'.
Check out the tweet with the video below!
Do you want to watch a new lyric video? Your Mamma Would. Full Video here: https://t.co/LbtgAjA9km pic.twitter.com/laq3hDzCDl- Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) January 28, 2021
Based on Tim Burton's classic, other-worldly film, this hilarious musical is an absolute killer. Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).
And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris
It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's firs...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 25- Remembering Jonathan Larson
On this day, we celebrate the life and career of Jonathan Larson, who passed away on this day in 1996....
RENT Original Cast and Crew Members Reflect on the Show's Premiere and Losing Jonathan Larson, 25 Years Ago Today
On January 25, 1996, Rent premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop. Earlier that morning, the show's writer and creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an...