Wake Up With BWW 1/25: MAGIC MIKE is Coming to Broadway, Tony Rulings, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and happy Friday! Kick off your weekend with the top Broadway stories!

First, we learned that Kitt and Yorkey's Magic Mike musical will premiere in Boston, ahead of an upcoming Broadway run to be announced!

The Tony Awards made further rulings yesterday on shows such as The Prom, The Ferryman, and eight other of the season's shows.

We chatted with the new Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, about his turn in the blue striped shirt.

Read all of this and more below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Jackie Evancho Will Sing HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More in New Broadway Album, THE DEBUT

With her upcoming new album, 'The Debut', multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's new American Songbook. 'The Debut 'is set for a Spring release. 'The Debut' also marks the coming of age of this now 18 year old. No longer the child prodigy Jackie Evancho has blossomed into one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today. Some even compare her to an emerging Barbra Streisand.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's MAGIC MIKE Musical Will Make Pre-Broadway Premiere in Boston This Fall

Broadway is going to strip down! Producers Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan announced today that Magic Mike The Musical will premiere at Boston's newly refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre this fall prior to a Broadway engagement.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Tony Awards Rule on Eligibility of THE FERRYMAN, THE PROM, and More

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2019 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: From High School to Broadway- Meet Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman!

by BroadwayWorld TV

A new Evan will be waving through a window very soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' on January 30, 2019.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run

by Walter McBride

The cast of Be More Chill recently met the press, and performed a preview of some numbers featured in the show. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the action, and you can check out all the photos below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sean McDermott

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Christopher Sieber Recalls His Tony-Worthy Broadway Debut

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch as he chats with Trent Oliver himself, Christopher Sieber about his Broadway debut that never was, his Broadway debut that actually was, the role he thought would win him a Tony, and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back next Thursday as the insanity continues with Brooks Ashmanskas!

Set Your DVR...

-Broadway's STOMP will make 25th anniversary appearance on TODAY!

-Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski will appear on TODAY!

-The cast of Pretty Woman will appear on THE VIEW!

What we're geeking out over: THE CHER SHOW Cast Recording Is Coming Soon!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the cast of The Cher Show will begin recording a cast album this weekend. A release date has not yet been announced.

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond(Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno(Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik(West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show)as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli(Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

What we're watching: Extended Clips From THE GREAT COMET in Japan

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will come to Tokyo this year! Check out an extended first look at production footage!

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will be performed from January 5 to 27 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. The production is directed by Caori Covayashi, who has also translated the lyrics and the script into Japanese.

Social Butterfly: Watch Jessie Mueller and Norm Lewis in Rehearsals for THE MUSIC MAN!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will soon present the Broadway Center Stage production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man. It will star Norm Lewis(Porgy and Bess) as Harold Hill and Tony Award®-winning actress Jessie Mueller(Waitress, Carousel, Beautiful) as Marian Paroo in the starry semi-staged concert production directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...) with choreography by Chris Bailey (Jerry Springer: The Opera, The New Yorkers at Encores!) and music direction by James Moore (Miss Saigon, the Kennedy Center's Follies and Ragtime).

Watch as the duo sings "'Til There Was You" in rehearsals!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles