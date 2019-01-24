BWW TV Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Christopher Sieber Recalls His Tony-Worthy Broadway Debut

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch below as he chats with Trent Oliver himself, Christopher Sieber about his Broadway debut that never was, his Broadway debut that actually was, the role he thought would win him a Tony, and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back next Thursday as the insanity continues with Brooks Ashmanskas!

Lamon is currently starring in The Prom as Sheldon Saperstein. His film/TV credits include: "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." Broadway/tours: Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, Wicked. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: A New Brain, Little Miss Sunshine, February House and Little Me! Co-writer of upcoming musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher.

Christopher started performing in his parents' living room, where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976, seen by his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Broadway: Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms.), Monty Python's Spamalot (Tony nom. and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love. Television: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "Ed," "Sex and the City," "Pushing Daisies," "It's All Relative," "Two of a Kind," "Guiding Light," "All My Children" and "Another World."

