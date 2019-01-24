VIDEO: Extended Clips From THE GREAT COMET in Japan

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will come to Tokyo this year! Check out an extended first look at production footage in the video below!

Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will be performed from January 5 to 27 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. The production is directed by Caori Covayashi, who has also translated the lyrics and the script into Japanese.

Visit www.tohostage.com/thegreatcomet/ for more information.

