VIDEO: Extended Clips From THE GREAT COMET in Japan

Jan. 24, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will come to Tokyo this year! Check out an extended first look at production footage in the video below!

Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will be performed from January 5 to 27 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. The production is directed by Caori Covayashi, who has also translated the lyrics and the script into Japanese.

Visit www.tohostage.com/thegreatcomet/ for more information.

VIDEO: Extended Clips From THE GREAT COMET in Japan
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Premiere in Chicago, Broadway Bound 2020
  • LES MISERABLES Fans Unite Against Changes to Original Staging
  • Kaye Ballard, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 93
  • UPDATE: UK and Ireland Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Forced to Cancel; Broadway Production 'Coming Soon'
  • MYSTIC PIZZA Musical in the Works with Music by Melissa Etheridge, Book by Gordon Greenberg & Sas Goldberg
  • Shoshana Bean, Bonnie Milligan, Terrance Mann, Nancy Opel Lead Reading of GREETINGS FROM NIAGARA FALLS From The Creative Team Of NEWSIES
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE