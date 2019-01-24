Breaking: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's MAGIC MIKE Musical Will Make Pre-Broadway Premiere in Boston This Fall

Broadway is going to strip down!

Producers Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan announced today that Magic Mike The Musical will premiere at Boston's newly refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre this fall prior to a Broadway engagement.

Preview performances will begin at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (106 Boylston Street) on Saturday November 30, 2019, with the official opening set for Sunday, December 15. The production will run in Boston through January 5, 2020.

Tickets for the Boston run will go on sale today, Thursday, January 24 at 1:00 PM EST at www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com, by calling 888-616-0272, and at the box office.

Magic Mike The Musical will be directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) with an original score by Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), with a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale"), and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island).

Casting and additional creative team members for the Boston production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time.

Set before the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, this original stage production tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club... and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?

On behalf of his fellow producers, Channing Tatum said, "When we were shooting Magic Mike, I looked at myself in a thong and thought: 'well Chan, say goodbye to your career!' So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers. I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story. So get ready, Boston. The road to Broadway begins on November 30!"

Director Trip Cullman said, "Magic Mike was made for the Broadway stage. I can't imagine a more creative and fun team of artists to collaborate with to make this show soar."

Nina Essman and Marcia Goldberg are the Executive Producers of Magic Mike The Musical. The production's General Manager is 321 Theatrical Management.

"We are elated to welcome Magic Mike into the Colonial's legacy of great musicals born in Boston," says Erica Lynn Schwartz, general manager of the Emerson Colonial Theatre for Ambassador Theatre Group. "We made a commitment to reviving the city's pre-Broadway tradition in the new chapter of this historic building. There is such enthusiasm in our community for pre-Broadway works, and on the heels of the success of Moulin Rouge! last summer, we are thrilled to announce this next engagement."

The Magic Mike phenomenon began with the release of the movie, Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh, which opened to critical and popular success in 2012. A second film, Magic Mike XXL, directed by Gregory Jacobs, was released in 2015; the two films combined made almost $300 million. Magic Mike Live launched in Las Vegas in 2017 and opened in London last year; combined they have sold $36.5 million in tickets. The total number of ticket sales in the Magic Mike universe is currently over $335 million. Magic Mike The Musical is an entirely new theatre production that tells the story leading up to the first Magic Mike movie.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You