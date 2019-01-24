Be More Chill
Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill
 Advertisement

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run

Jan. 24, 2019  

The cast of Be More Chill recently met the press, and performed a preview of some numbers featured in the show. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the action, and you can check out all the photos below!

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill featured Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Tiffany Mann(Waitress, Jerry Springer he Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Companyat Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland(Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) are the company swings.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
The set

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus and Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephen Brackett

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephen Brackett

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerald Goehring

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Michael F. Mitri

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Gerald Goehring

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephen Brackett

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephen Brackett

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and Jason SweethTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and Jason SweethTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Britton Smith

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus, Katlyn Carlson and Britton Smith

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus and Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Lauren Marcus and Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
The cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salaza

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Will Roland and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico, Stephanie Hsu and Britton Smith

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Gerard Canonico, Stephanie Hsu and Britton Smith

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith, Will Roland and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith, Will Roland and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Katlyn Carlson, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu and Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Katlyn Carlson, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico, Tiffany Mann and Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico and Tiffany Mann

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico and Tiffany Mann

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephen Brackett

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
"Be More Chill"

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • FREEZE FRAME: BE MORE CHILL Company Meets the Press!
  • Photo Flashback: Gary Sandy After PIRATES OF PENZANCE in 1981
  • Photo Flashback: Inside the 1982 Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering the Great Carol Channing
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Preview Performance For SUPERHERO
  • Photo Coverage: Brian d'Arcy James And The New Cast of THE FERRYMAN Meet The Press
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE