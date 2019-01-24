Photo Coverage: The Cast of BE MORE CHILL Performs a Preview of Upcoming Broadway Run
The cast of Be More Chill recently met the press, and performed a preview of some numbers featured in the show. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the action, and you can check out all the photos below!
Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.
Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.
The New York premiere production of Be More Chill featured Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Tiffany Mann(Waitress, Jerry Springer he Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Companyat Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland(Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) are the company swings.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The set
Lauren Marcus and Gerard Canonico
Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Gerald Goehring
Will Roland and Jason SweethTooth Williams
Will Roland and cast
Lauren Marcus, Katlyn Carlson and Britton Smith
Lauren Marcus and Katlyn Carlson
Lauren Marcus and Katlyn Carlson
Gerard Canonico and Will Roland
The cast
Will Roland and George Salazar
Will Roland and George Salazar
George Salaza
Will Roland and George Salazar
Gerard Canonico, Stephanie Hsu and Britton Smith
Stephanie Hsu and cast
Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith, Will Roland and Jason SweetTooth Williams
Katlyn Carlson, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu and Gerard Canonico
Katlyn Carlson, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico, Tiffany Mann and Lauren Marcus
George Salazar, Britton Smith, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico and Tiffany Mann
Stephanie Hsu and Will
George Salazar and cast
"Be More Chill"