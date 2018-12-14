Wake Up With BWW 12/14: THE PROM Cast Recording is Available, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld and Happy Friday! Before you kick off your weekends, we're bringing you the top Broadway stories. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Play Hamburg Next Fall

Producer Paula Wagner is pleased to announce the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.. (more...)

2) Robert Markus Will Play Evan Hansen In Toronto

Producers Stacey Mindich and David Mirvish are delighted to announce that Canada's own Robert Markus will play the title role in the Canadian premiere production of the multi Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, when it begins performances on March 5, 2019 at Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: Amy Heckerling Pens New Lyrics To 90s Hits To Bring CLUELESS To The Musical Stage

by Michael Dale

The inherent problem with trying to craft a book musical around a score made of previously-existing hit songs is that the lyrics rarely match the character/situation specifics enough to keep the story moving. So film director/screenwriter Amy Heckerling tries finagling around that challenge in the new musical based on her 1995 coming-of-age romantic comedy, CLUELESS.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins BILLY ON THE STREET to Ask New Yorkers If They're Happy

by Stage Tube

Billy Eichner hits the street with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda to ask New Yorkers if they're happy and see if Lin-Manuel can inspire them and make them happier!. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: See The Critics Verdict On TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Jeff Daniels stars in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the classic novel, To Kill A Mockingbird, opening on Broadway.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PROM's original Broadway cast recording is now available!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording Of The Prom is digitally released today, December 14th, and physically January 11th. The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Tony Award Nominee Matthew Sklar, with music by Sklar and lyrics by four-time Tony Award Nominee Chad Beguelin.

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!

From Harry to Hedwig; Blaine to Finch; Darren Criss has made quite a name for himself over the past decade on both stage and screen. In 2018, he led The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan- a role that won him an Emmy Award in September, as well as SAG and Golden Globe nominations earlier this month.

Now,Criss dishes all on what it was like taking on the notorious character, how he got the role, and reflects on his past work on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

What we're geeking out over: Roman Banks Takes Bows As The First Evan Hansen of Color!

History was made at the Music Box Theatre on December 12, when Roman Banks made his debut as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen as the show's first Evan of color. Banks is currently the understudy for Evan, Jared and Connor.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Does The Google Auto-Complete Quiz!

While out and about on the promotional trail for his latest film, Mary Poppins Returns, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by the Wired studio to answer all of our most-Googled questions!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Alice Ripley, who turns 55 today!

Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as a Helen Hayes Award for her work as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Alice received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her portrayal of conjoined-twin Violet Hilton in Side Show. She also originated the Broadway roles of Mrs. Bateman in American Psycho, Janet Weiss in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in James Joyce's The Dead, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, and the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy. Alice's television credits include Girlboss, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, and Hee Haw. Her film credits include Isn't it Delicious, The Adulterer, and Bear With Us. Her recording credits include Daily Practice Volume 1 and Everything's Fine as well as numerous Broadway cast albums.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

