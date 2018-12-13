PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Play Hamburg Next Fall

Producers announced today that the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.



"Garry Marshall dreamed of bringing his beloved film Pretty Woman to Broadway as a musical. His dream has come true...and then some...as we move forward launching the second production of this romantic, new musical in Germany," said PRETTY WOMAN producer Paula Wagner. "PRETTY WOMAN was an International blockbuster film. Widely

embraced in Germany, PRETTY WOMAN has had an extremely strong connection resonating with audiences from Hamburg to Berlin to Munich."



"As a Broadway producing partner we have been closely following the development of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, and after seeing that record-breaking production take New York by storm we knew we had to be the first to present this new, romantic musical in Europe," said Stage Entertainment Germany ?s Managing Director, Uschi Neuss. "With its world- famous title and grand artistic value the production will adorn and strengthen Hamburg ?s reputation as continental

Europe's musical capital. We are excited for our audiences to fall in love all over again with PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, but this time with an all new score by rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance." "I've toured Europe for over 30 years and I love the audiences in Germany, so I am delighted PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will have its European premiere in Hamburg," said composer Bryan Adams. "It is a story of two very different people falling in love - which is always an important message, especially in times where there are people who discriminate against people who may be different from themselves. Love and love stories are important and we want to remind the

audience that there is never enough love in the world."



"Hamburg LOVES Theater and I LOVE Hamburg. I am thrilled to be returning to work with our friends at Stage Entertainment to launch the first International company of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Stage Theater an der Elbe," said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film'sscreenwriterJ.F. Lawton, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway August 16, 2018 and is playing to sold-out- audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) where it has shattered the box office record four times, with tickets on sale for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2019 Atlantic Records will release PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) as a special 2-LP red vinyl edition on Friday, January 18, 2019. The vinyl edition of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is now available for pre-order at select retailers.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's

and on CD in stores nationwide.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, PRETTY WOMAN is the story of Vivian and Edward, unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages. With an all new rocking pop score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet and make you believe in "Happily Ever After."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You