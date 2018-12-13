VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Does The Google Auto-Complete Quiz!

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Dec. 13, 2018  

While out and about on the promotional trail for his latest film, Mary Poppins Returns, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by the Wired studio to answer all of our most-Googled questions! See Lin's responses to the Auto-Complete Quiz here!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

