Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!

From Harry to Hedwig; Blaine to Finch; Darren Criss has made quite a name for himself over the past decade on both stage and screen. 2018 has been an extra special year for the renaissance man however, as he led The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan- a role that won him an Emmy Award in September, as well as SAG and Golden Globe nominations earlier this month.

Below, watch as Criss dishes all on what it was like taking on the notorious character, how he got the role, and reflects on his past work on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. He recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and received a Golden Globe nod for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." He made television history for being the second actor of Asian descent to ever win in this category and first Filipino-American to ever win an Emmy. His turn as Cunanan garnered him rave-reviews, being deemed as "electrifying," "chilling," "compelling," "magnetic and frightening," and "career-changing." It has also earned him acting nods from the Television Critics Association Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People's Choice Awards.

