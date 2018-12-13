BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!

Dec. 13, 2018  

From Harry to Hedwig; Blaine to Finch; Darren Criss has made quite a name for himself over the past decade on both stage and screen. 2018 has been an extra special year for the renaissance man however, as he led The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan- a role that won him an Emmy Award in September, as well as SAG and Golden Globe nominations earlier this month.

Below, watch as Criss dishes all on what it was like taking on the notorious character, how he got the role, and reflects on his past work on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. He recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and received a Golden Globe nod for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." He made television history for being the second actor of Asian descent to ever win in this category and first Filipino-American to ever win an Emmy. His turn as Cunanan garnered him rave-reviews, being deemed as "electrifying," "chilling," "compelling," "magnetic and frightening," and "career-changing." It has also earned him acting nods from the Television Critics Association Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: American Success Story- Darren Criss Opens Up About His Career on Broadway, TV and More!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Norm Lewis Talks Keeping It Nutcraker Cool This Holiday Season with New Album and Solo Show!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jeremy Jordan Is Back on Broadway and Telling All About the Roles That Got Him Here!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! Meet the New Grinch of This Holiday Season
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Cooper & Vosk & Ridge, Oh My! Getting Candid with the Witches of WICKED
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: She's Queen of the Kings! Catching Up with Brooklyn-Bound Heather Headley

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE