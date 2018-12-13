Wake Up With BWW 12/13: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy opening to To Kill a Mockingbird! Learn more about that, and today's top stories, below. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Roman Banks Makes Debut as First Evan Hansen of Color Today!

History is being made at the Music Box Theatre! Roman Banks makes his debut as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen as the show's first Evan of color. Banks is currently the understudy for Evan, Jared and Connor. . (more...)

2) LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Cut Rap Battle For Jefferson in HAMILTON

by Stephanie Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter yet again this morning to share another demo he had recorded during the early days of Hamilton.. (more...)

3) Tamyra Gray Stops Performance of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND To Help Choking Audience Member

Anything can happen when it comes to live theatre. That was proven on Friday night when a performance of Once On This Island was stopped mid-song to help a struggling audience member, according to Page Six.. (more...)

4) Michelle Williams to Depart ONCE ON THIS ISLAND; Lea Salonga Returns Dec 27

BroadwayWorld has learned that Michelle Williams has been advised by her doctors to take a leave of absence from performing. Lea Salonga, who originated the role in this production will play Erzulie from December 27 through its final performance on January 6.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Party For RUBEN AND CLAY'S CHRISTMAS SHOW

by Walter McBride

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken have reunited for Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. The show officially opened last night, Tuesday December 11th, at the prestigious Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Get a look inside the opening night party below!. (more...)

-TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD officially opens tonight!

Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill A Mockingbird's still resonant story holds up a mirror to the ingrained culture of racism in the Deep South.

This new play by Aaron Sorkin stars Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

BWW Exclusive: June (Squibb) Is Bustin' Out All Over! WAITRESS' Newest Star Is Opening Up About Her Broadway Past

It's been nearly six decades since June Squibb's last Broadway bow, but she's back now and better than ever eight times a week at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Just last month, the Academy Award nominee officially joined the company of Waitress as "Josie", the role formerly known as "Joe".

She recently chatted with BroadwayWorld about what it's like to finally be back onstage, why she couldn't be happier to be welcomed into the Waitress family, and so much more!

Read the full interview here!

What we're geeking out over: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Play Hamburg Next Fall

Pretty Woman the Musical is breaking box office records at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, but what's next for this hit show? It's heading to Germany!

Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.

What we're watching: Watch Highlights of Bryan Cranston & More in NETWORK on Broadway!

NETWORK opened just last week at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove, adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall, and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Plummer, who turns 89 today!

Canadian born Christopher Plummer has been acting for over 60 years. He has won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA. Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles. Mr. Plummer has portrayed nearly all of the Bard's lead characters on stages around the world. He made his debut at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in 1956 playing the title role in Henry V.

