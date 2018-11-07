Wake Up With BWW 11/7: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE in Cinemas, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Coverage: The 2018 Drama League Gala Honors Nathan Lane

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - November 06, 2018

Last night was the Drama League's 35th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway honoring film, television, theater icon and three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane. The black-tie evening also celebrated theater producer Fran Weissler for Visionary Leadership in American Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!. (more...)

2) Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins Will Perform 'At The Beginning' Following Thursday's Performance of ANASTASIA

by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2018

Take a journey to the past with the stars of Anastasia this week! Following Thursday night's curtain call, the show's stars Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins will return onstage for a special performance of the beloved song 'At the Beginning' from the 1997 animated film.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Broadway-Aimed BORN FOR THIS Gives Sneak Peek at Feinstein's/54 Below!

by Walter McBride - November 06, 2018

BeBe Winans just presented the Broadway-bound musical BORN FOR THIS as a one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W. 54 St). Sharing the stage with Winans was director Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown), legendary Grammy and American Music Award winning recording artist Stephanie Mills, and members of the cast from last summer's pre-Broadway tryout in Boston including Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star), Liisi LaFontaine(Dreamgirls), Loren Lott (Once on this Island), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton), Kirsten Wyatt (Annie), and Nita Whitaker (Ragtime). The evening introduced the BORN FOR THIS story and some of the original songs from the Broadway aimed musical, which also played regional engagements in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: What Do The Critics Think of Playwrights Horizons' THE THANKSGIVING PLAY?

by Review Roundups - November 06, 2018

Playwrights Horizons continues its 2018-2019 season with the world premiere of Larissa Fasthorse's The Thanksgiving Play, which officially opened last night in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd Street). Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

5) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Hold Open Call For The Role of Evan For its Toronto Run

by BWW News Desk - November 06, 2018

Here's your chance to be found! Open call auditions for the first international production of the Tony & Grammy Award-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Stacey Mindich in partnership with David Mirvish will take place Sunday November 11 at 9:00AM at the Courtyard by Marriott in Toronto.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-CLEOPATRA Officially Opens Tonight at Chelsea Music Hall!

-The Public's EVE'S SONG holds its official press opening tonight!

-EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE begins screenings in cinemas today!

